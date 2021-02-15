HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 690 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

Farouk Mohammed February 15, 2021
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 690 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 14th of February 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-170, Ondo-120, Borno-41, Ebonyi-37, Benue-33, Plateau-30, FCT-29, Nasarawa-25, Ogun-25, Edo-24, Osun-24, Katsina-22, Kaduna-21, Niger-20, Kwara-14, Ekiti-13, Yobe-10, Oyo-4, Bayelsa-1 and Jigawa-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 6th February, there are 146,354 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

121,193 patients have been discharged with 1,753 deaths across the country.

