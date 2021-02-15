Emirates Airlines shifts date for resumption of flights from Nigeria to Dubai

Emirates Airlines has extended the suspension of flights from Lagos and Abuja airports to Dubai.

This was announced in an updated statement issued via its website on Monday.

According to the statement, flights from Nigeria will resume from March 10, 2021.

The statement reads: “In line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until 10 March 2021.

“Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date. Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai).

“Emirates flights from Dubai to Lagos and Abuja will continue to operate as per the normal schedule.

“We regret the inconvenience caused, and affected customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking.

“Emirates remains committed to Nigeria, and we look forward to resuming passenger services to Dubai for our customers when conditions allow”.

Okay.ng recalls that Emirates had earlier announced that it would suspend flights from Nigeria to Dubai till February 28.