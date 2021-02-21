HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 521 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter February 21, 2021
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 521 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 21st of February 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-166, Ogun-52, Rivers-47, Adamawa-37, Ebonyi-37, Akwa Ibom-25, Osun-21, Bayelsa-18, Kaduna-17, Oyo-16, FCT-15, Ekiti-14, Kano-12, Edo-12, Borno-9, Yobe-8, Ondo-6, Nasarawa-4, Bauchi-2 and Kwara-3.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 21st February, there are 152,074 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

128,619 patients have been discharged with 1,839 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter February 21, 2021
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button