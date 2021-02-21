NCDC announces 521 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 521 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 21st of February 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-166, Ogun-52, Rivers-47, Adamawa-37, Ebonyi-37, Akwa Ibom-25, Osun-21, Bayelsa-18, Kaduna-17, Oyo-16, FCT-15, Ekiti-14, Kano-12, Edo-12, Borno-9, Yobe-8, Ondo-6, Nasarawa-4, Bauchi-2 and Kwara-3.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 21st February, there are 152,074 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

128,619 patients have been discharged with 1,839 deaths across the country.