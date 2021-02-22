#14Headies: Full list of winners
The 14th edition of the Headies Awards has just concluded and winners have emerged.
Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma, and actress, Nancy Isime, hosted the ceremony held on Sunday evening.
See list of winners below:
Producer of The Year
Pheelz – Billionaire by Teni
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Niniola – Addicted
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Praiz – Under The Sky
Best Street Hop Artiste
Mayorkun – Geng
Rookie of The Year
Bad Boy Tims – MJ
Best Pop Single
Nobody – DJ Neptune feat Joe Boy and Mr Eazi
Best Collabo
Ladipoe and Simi – Know you
Best Alternative song
Moelogo – I wonder
Best Rap Single
Falz – Bop Daddy feat. MS Banks
Best R&B Album
Fireboy DML – Tears, laughter and goosebumps
Best Alternative Album
Roots – The Cavemen
Next Rated
Omah -Lay
Viewers Choice Award
Wizkid
Songwriter of the Year
Simi – Duduke
Best Pop Album
Fireboy – Apollo
Lyricist on The Roll
Ilbliss Goretti – Country
African Artiste Recognition Award
Master KG
Headies Hall of Fame
King Sunny Ade