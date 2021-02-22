14Headies: Full list of winners

The 14th edition of the Headies Awards has just concluded and winners have emerged.

Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma, and actress, Nancy Isime, hosted the ceremony held on Sunday evening.

See list of winners below:

Producer of The Year

Pheelz – Billionaire by Teni

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Niniola – Addicted

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Praiz – Under The Sky

Best Street Hop Artiste

Mayorkun – Geng

Rookie of The Year

Bad Boy Tims – MJ

Best Pop Single

Nobody – DJ Neptune feat Joe Boy and Mr Eazi

Best Collabo

Ladipoe and Simi – Know you

Best Alternative song

Moelogo – I wonder

Best Rap Single

Falz – Bop Daddy feat. MS Banks

Best R&B Album

Fireboy DML – Tears, laughter and goosebumps

Best Alternative Album

Roots – The Cavemen

Next Rated

Omah -Lay

Viewers Choice Award

Wizkid

Songwriter of the Year

Simi – Duduke

Best Pop Album

Fireboy – Apollo

Lyricist on The Roll

Ilbliss Goretti – Country

African Artiste Recognition Award

Master KG

Headies Hall of Fame

King Sunny Ade