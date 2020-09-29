NCDC announces 187 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 58,647

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, September 29th, announced 187 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and FCT.
The states with the 187 new cases are;
- Lagos-74
- Plateau-25
- Rivers-25
- Gombe-19
- FCT-19
- Osun-10
- Kaduna-5
- Borno-3
- Ogun-2
- Katsina-2
- Nasarawa-1
- Bayelsa-1
- Edo-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 28th September, there are 58,647 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
49,937 patients have been discharged with 1,111 deaths across the country.