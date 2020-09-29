NCDC announces 187 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 58,647

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, September 29th, announced 187 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and FCT.

The states with the 187 new cases are;

Lagos-74 Plateau-25 Rivers-25 Gombe-19 FCT-19 Osun-10 Kaduna-5 Borno-3 Ogun-2 Katsina-2 Nasarawa-1 Bayelsa-1 Edo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 28th September, there are 58,647 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

49,937 patients have been discharged with 1,111 deaths across the country.