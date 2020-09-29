NERC directs DisCos to suspend electricity tariff hike for 14 days

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued an order to the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) suspending the September 1, 2020 hike in electricity tariffs for 14 days.

This was contained in an ORDER No. NERC/209/2020 issued on Thursday with the titled “NERC Order on Suspension of the MULTI YEAR TARIFF ORDER (MYTO) 2020 for the Electricity Distribution Licensees”.

According to NERC, “this order shall take effect from 28h September 2020 and shall cease to effect on the 11th October 2020.”

Okay.ng recalls that the Federal Government and organised labour had reached an agreement on Sunday to suspend the hike in electricity tariffs for 14 days.

The truce was reached to stop a planned nationwide strike by the labour unions.