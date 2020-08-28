NCDC announces 160 cases of coronavirus, total rises to 53,477

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, August 28th, announced 160 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 160 new cases are;

Plateau-44 Lagos-27 Katsina-18 Edo-15 FCT-14 Ondo-10 Oyo-9 Kwara-6 Abia-4 Nasarawa-4 Kano-3 Ekiti-2 Kaduna-2 Kebbi-1 Ogun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 28th August, there are 53,477 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

41,017 patients have been discharged with 1,011 deaths across the country.