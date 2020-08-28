News

NCDC announces 160 cases of coronavirus, total rises to 53,477

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter August 28, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, August 28th, announced 160 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 160 new cases are;

  1. Plateau-44
  2. Lagos-27
  3. Katsina-18
  4. Edo-15
  5. FCT-14
  6. Ondo-10
  7. Oyo-9
  8. Kwara-6
  9. Abia-4
  10. Nasarawa-4
  11. Kano-3
  12. Ekiti-2
  13. Kaduna-2
  14. Kebbi-1
  15. Ogun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 28th August, there are 53,477 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

41,017 patients have been discharged with 1,011 deaths across the country.

