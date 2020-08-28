News
NCDC announces 160 cases of coronavirus, total rises to 53,477
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, August 28th, announced 160 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 160 new cases are;
- Plateau-44
- Lagos-27
- Katsina-18
- Edo-15
- FCT-14
- Ondo-10
- Oyo-9
- Kwara-6
- Abia-4
- Nasarawa-4
- Kano-3
- Ekiti-2
- Kaduna-2
- Kebbi-1
- Ogun-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 28th August, there are 53,477 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
41,017 patients have been discharged with 1,011 deaths across the country.