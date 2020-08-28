News
Third victim in Lagos helicopter crash dies after hours of battle to survive
The third victim in the helicopter crash that happened on Friday at Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos State, has died after hours of battle.
Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed to Okay.ng that the only survivor who sustained severe injuries from the crash passed away around 9:30 pm at the Intensive Care Unit, ICU, of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja.
The helicopter, a Bell 206, with registration number 5N BQW belongs to Quorum Aviation, an air transportation and logistics company, flew in from Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, with two crew members and a passenger.
The crew members had died earlier at the scene of the incident.