NCDC announces 1368 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1368 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 16th of February 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Anambra-344, Oyo-172, FCT-148, Benue-107, Rivers-95, Ogun-59, Ondo-56, Ebonyi-53, Kaduna-52, Plateau-46, Kwara-36, Enugu-30, Akwa Ibom-26, Osun-22, Edo-20, Abia-17, Kano-16, Borno-15, Cross River-10, Delta-8, Gombe-8, Imo-7, Ekiti-5, Sokoto-4, Jigawa-3, Bayelsa-3, Nasarawa-3 and Zamfara-3

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 16th February, there are 148,296 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

124,483 patients have been discharged with 1,777 deaths across the country.