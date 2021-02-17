News

Gunmen attack school in Niger, kill student, abduct others

Farouk Mohammed February 17, 2021

Gunman holding a fire rifle – File Photo

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed a student of Government Science College Kagara in Niger State and abducted several others, including teachers.

Okay.ng understands that the attack on the school occured at about 2am on Wednesday.

Details of the incident is still sketchy but a government source who pleaded anonymity disclosed this to this news platform confirmed the incident.

According to the source, profiling of the students and teachers was in progress to determine how many were kidnapped.

More to come later…

