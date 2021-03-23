NCDC announces 131 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 131 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 22nd of March 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-64, Rivers-12, Kaduna-11, Plateau-9, Jigawa-8, Bayelsa-6, Ondo-5, Ebonyi-4, FCT-4, Osun-4, Borno-1, Kano-1, Ogun-1 and Oyo-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 22nd March, there are 161,868 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

148,125 patients have been discharged with 2,030 deaths across the country.