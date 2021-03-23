Katsina govt directs reopening of six boarding schools

The Katsina government has directed the reopening of six boarding schools in the state.

The state government also directed the reopening of all the female boarding secondary schools in their location or at nearby schools from Wednesday, March 24.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Education, Sani Suleiman, on Tuesday.

The statement read: “In line with the Katsina State policy on School’s resumption, His Excellency the Executive Governor of Katsina State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari (CFR) has directed the reopening of all Female Boarding Secondary Schools on Day System Basis to nearby Schools of their locations/residence on Wednesday 24th March, 2021.

“Similarly, the Government directed the re-opening of the following boarding Schools: Government Unity Secondary School Malumfashi; SUNCAIS Katsina; Government Girls Secondary School Dutsin Safe Katsina; Government Girls Arabic Secondary School Dutsinma; Government School for the Deaf Malumfashi and Government School for the Blind Katsina on Sunday 28th Match, 2021 for the continuation of 2020/2021 academic session.

“Covid-19 protocols should strictly be adhered to by Students, Staff and Visitors.”