NCDC announces 112 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 112 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 20th of March 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-35, FCT-22, Ondo-17, Kaduna-9, Ebonyi-9, Bauchi-6, Kebbi-4, Delta-2, Osun-2, Jigawa-2, Borno-1, Edo-1, Kano-1 and Nasarawa-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 20th March, there are 161,651 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

147,775 patients have been discharged with 2,030 deaths across the country.