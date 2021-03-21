Burna Boy slams those who didn’t want him to win a Grammy

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has slammed those who prayed for him not to win a Grammy award.

The the 29-year-old artist took to his Twitter handle on Saturday evening to declare that he did it all alone.

He wrote: “GOD is most definitely NOT A MAN. I will never forget how so many of you prayed that I don’t win. Too dumb to understand that you also win if I win. No worry, this is just the beginning. God is Great.

“God bless everyone/ anyone who has stood with me! Let’s keep making history!

“Every single person that worked on the project, my incredible team that works 24/7, and my OUTSIDERS!! Big love always.”

Okay.ng recalls that Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ won the Best Global Music Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards over records by Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar).