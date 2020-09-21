NCAA warns domestic airline operators over non-compliance of COVID-19 protocols

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has issued a warning to airlines operating domestic flights in the country over breach of COVID-19 protocols.

This was contained in a letter signed by NCAA director-general, Capt Musa Nuhu, sent to local airlines on Monday.

According to the letter, some domestic airline operators are breaching the protocols put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The statement read, “It has been brought to the notice of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority that some domestic airline operators have not been complying with the COVID-19 protocol as released through All Operators Letter (AOL) DG 035/20 ref. NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/260 dated 4th September 2020 and Advisory Circular (AC) NCAA-AC-AMS-006 dated 4th September 2020.

“Approvals for resumption of domestic operations are predicated on compliance with the above protocol.

“This is a warning to all domestic operators who are not in compliance to desist from such acts immediately.

“The continued non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocol will attract severe penalties up to and including cancellation of approval to resume domestic operations. Please be guided accordingly.”

Okay.ng recalls that the Federal Government reopen local airports in the country after months of closure due to COVID-19 pandemic.