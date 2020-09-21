Enugu tops as NCDC records 195 new cases of coronavirus

HeadlinesNews

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh Follow on Twitter September 21, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, September 21st, announced 195 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 10 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 195 new cases are;

  1. Enugu-51
  2. Gombe-40
  3. Lagos-39
  4. Plateau-23
  5. FCT-15
  6. Rivers-12
  7. Kaduna-8
  8. Ondo-3
  9. Bauchi-2
  10. Edo-1
  11. Ogun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 21st September, there are 57,437 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

48,674 patients have been discharged with 1,100 deaths across the country.

