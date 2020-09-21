Enugu tops as NCDC records 195 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, September 21st, announced 195 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 10 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 195 new cases are;

Enugu-51 Gombe-40 Lagos-39 Plateau-23 FCT-15 Rivers-12 Kaduna-8 Ondo-3 Bauchi-2 Edo-1 Ogun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 21st September, there are 57,437 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

48,674 patients have been discharged with 1,100 deaths across the country.