Enugu tops as NCDC records 195 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, September 21st, announced 195 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 10 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 195 new cases are;
- Enugu-51
- Gombe-40
- Lagos-39
- Plateau-23
- FCT-15
- Rivers-12
- Kaduna-8
- Ondo-3
- Bauchi-2
- Edo-1
- Ogun-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 21st September, there are 57,437 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
48,674 patients have been discharged with 1,100 deaths across the country.