NBA star, Kevin Durant tests positive for COVID-19

Damilola A. March 17, 2020
NBA superstar, Kevin Durant has confirmed to be positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

An American sports reporter, Shams Charania disclosed this through his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

According to Charania, Durant said he is feeling fine and advised “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”

Durant, 31, is an American professional basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets.



