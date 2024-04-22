Nasboi Drops New Single ‘Small Money’, Celebrates Life’s Little Joys

Nasboi, a Nigerian content creator, comedian, and talented artist, has released a new single titled “Small Money”. This song serves as Nasboi’s latest entry this year, following his previously released song “Umbrella” featuring Wande Coal.

“Small Money” is a well-enchanted song that resonates with the everyday experiences of individuals who find joy in life’s simple pleasures.

The lyrics, “When I get small money, me self go jaiye / When I get small money / King Solomon no do pass me”, encapsulate the essence of the song. It’s a celebration of small wins and the happiness they bring, a sentiment that many can relate to.

The song was produced by DeeYasso.

“Small Money” by Nasboi is available for streaming and download. It’s a song that not only entertains but also inspires listeners to appreciate and celebrate every achievement, no matter how small. So, plug in your headphones, hit play, and let “Small Money” by Nasboi take you on a melodious journey of celebration and gratitude.