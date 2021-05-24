Names of 90 travellers declared wanted by FG [Full List]

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) declared 90 international travellers from Brazil, India and Turkey, wanted for violating the provisions of the coronavirus COVID-19 Health Regulations Protection, 2021.

The chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made this announcement in a statement on Sunday, 23rd of May 2021.

According to Mustapha, the affected persons travelled into Nigeria from restricted countries and evaded the mandatory seven-day quarantine for persons arriving from such countries.

He revealed that the violators arrived in Nigeria between May 8 and May 15 through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.