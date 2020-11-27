N-Power: FG launches portal for exited beneficiaries

The federal government has unveiled a portal for exited N-Power beneficiaries to apply for Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Empowerment Options.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, announced this in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Bashir Alkali, on Friday.

She noted in the statement that former N-power beneficiaries can now log on and apply for the various economic, empowerment and entrepreneurship options provided by the CBN.

According to the minister, “the NEXIT portal is to determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs and is dependent on meeting the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is very proud of the milestones you have achieved during your period of service to the nation.

“As we prepare to exit into prospective endeavours, we are confident that you will be able to channel all you have learnt over the years into successful ventures that will improve the economy of the country and create further opportunities for you and other citizens.

“Chasing a dream requires effort, passion and hard work which you are now halfway through. I congratulate you and wish you a very successful future.”