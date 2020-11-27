Gunmen kidnap wife Of Akeredolu’s Chief Of Staff

One of the wives of Mr. Olugbenga Ale, the Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, was late Thursday abducted along with another woman, by unknown gunmen.

According to reports, they were kidnapped at Owena area on Akure-Ondo Highway of the State while coming from Lagos, where they had gone to buy goods for sale in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The abduction of the women, came barely hours after a First Class Traditional Ruler, the Olufon of Ifon in Ose Local Government, was killed around Elegbeka on Owo-Ifon Road.

Another woman, who was also an occupant of the vehicle, escaped from the kidnappers while the driver of the vehicle, which belong to the wife of the Chief of Staff, was left of the hook by the abductors.

