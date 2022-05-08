My inability to have children made me inadequate – Nse Ikpe-Etim

Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe Etim, has revealed that her inability to bear children made her feel inadequate.

The role interpreter opened up on her personal life in an interview with Chude Jideonwo.

Nse Ikpe Etim admitted that she felt inadequate as a woman when she found out she could not bear children of her own.

Finding out she couldn’t have children, Nse Ikpe Etim said she didn’t feel ashamed, rather she felt inadequate.

She said, “Finding out I couldn’t have children didn’t make me feel ashamed. I didn’t feel shame, but inadequacy, I felt inadequate as a woman because every time it was mentioned I would remember. So that’s what it was.

“Shame, I’m not ashamed. The least that I would be but I’m thankful for how I was brought up, we don’t tie shame to ourselves. We live through life fully and that’s how it is.”