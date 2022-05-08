2023: INEC chairman not joining presidential race – spokesman

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Yakubu Mahmood, is not contesting the 2023 presidential election.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), made this disclosure in a statement titled, ‘Calls on the INEC chairman to join the 2023 presidential election’.

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to innuendoes in certain quarters that Nigerians should not be surprised if the INEC Chairman joins the Presidential race or urges him to do so. It is a preposterous proposition. It will not happen.

“The Chairman remains an umpire committed to free, fair and credible elections. His constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election are onerous enough for him to even contemplate straying into extraneous matters at variance with the law, morality and his personal principles.

“The chairman will continue to discharge his responsibilities without affection for, or ill-will against, any political party or candidate.”