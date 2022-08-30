MTN Nigeria presents N40m equipment grants to 200 young entrepreneurs

Following the successful training of 3000 young Nigerian entrepreneurs in ICT and Business Skills in partnership with Meta, Google and Microsoft, the MTN Foundation in fulfilling its promise presented the equipment grants to some of the winners on Friday 26, August 2021 at the MTN head office Falomo Ikoyi.

The equipment grants worth 40 million naira, and given to the top 200 participants, is to assist the businesses of the young entrepreneurs.

While speaking to the grant recipients, Omasan Ogisi, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs , MTN Nigeria said, “For us at MTN, it’s an honor to be part of your story, and we are all here today in recognition of your hard work and commitment. Among the 3000 young entrepreneurs we trained, you are part of the top 200, and that is no small feat. We are hopeful that the little we have contributed to your business in the form of the training and the equipment grants will give you a step up in your journey into an amazing future.”

Also giving his appreciation during the event, Abidoye Olaniyan, a content writer and one of the grant recipients said, “The training was very impactful. We learned a lot of things from Meta, Microsoft, and Google. Today I am getting a laptop from the MTN Foundation, and I am very grateful as this will help scale my business.”

The MTN Foundation ICT and Business Skills training, designed for young entrepreneurs between the ages of 18-35, has upskilled over 7,000 Nigerian youths across over 10 states in Nigeria, including; Oyo, Kano, Imo, Nasarawa, Rivers, Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Lagos, Cross River, Anambra, Kogi, Jigawa and Adamawa states.