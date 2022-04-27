MTN Nigeria, Pan-Atlantic University partner to launch innovation programme for media practitioners

MTN Nigeria and Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) today announced the launch of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MTN MIP), which will be run by PAU’s School of Media and Communication (SMC).

The six-month, fully funded fellowship for Nigerian media practitioners is designed to support the sustainable development of the nation’s changing media scene. It is open to media practitioners across the spectrum, including print, electronic, online platforms and social media content creators.

L-R: Bureau Chief, Nigeria, Bloomberg, Anthony Osae-Brown; Chief Corporate Services Officer, MTN Nigeria, Tobechukwu Okigbo; Vice Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University, Prof. Enase Okonedo; Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Olutokun Toriola, and Broadcast Professional, Oscar Oyinsan at the launch of the MTN Media Innovation Programme held at Honeywell Auditorium, Lagos Business School on Wednesday 27 April, 2022

The course is designed to give participants a greater understanding of Nigeria’s technology sector and the nexus between media and technology; it will also leave participants better able to adapt to changing realities. Fellows will also have access to professional resources and mentorship from the SMC faculty.

“We are driven by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected world and are driving accelerated growth by leading digital solutions for Nigeria’s progress. Against this backdrop, the media landscape continues changing at remarkable speeds, boosted by new technologies. Thus, it is only fitting that we support developments in the Nigerian media space with our infrastructure and enable capacity building initiatives to enable innovation in media practice.

“It’s a delight to partner with Pan-Atlantic University, who, through their expertise, have contributed to the professional development of the media industry, not only in Nigeria but across Africa,” Karl Toriola, CEO, MTN Nigeria, noted during the launch event.

“The School of Media and Communication was established to train professionals who will uphold the highest intellectual, ethical and professional values that promote creativity, critical knowledge, social responsibility and the spirit of enterprise. The MTN Media Innovation Programme could not have come at a better time for Nigerian media practitioners to imbibe these pertinent values,” Professor Enase Okonedo, Vice Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University, added.

The course, fully sponsored by MTN Nigeria, will be available to twenty (20) successful applicants.