2023: How Osinbajo stormed Ogun to seek support for presidential ambition [Photos]

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, visited Ogun State to meet stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and traditional rulers among others.

Osinbajo, who declared his ambition to run for President in the 2023 general election, was received by a crowd of supporters, while he was accompanied by the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun.

See pictures taken by Osinbajo’s official photographer, Tolani Alli below: