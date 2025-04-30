Telcos

MTN and Kogi State Resolve Dispute, Telecom Services to Resume Wednesday

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
MTN
MTN

Telecommunications services in Kogi State, which were disrupted due to a dispute between MTN Nigeria and the state government, are set to be restored by Wednesday, according to the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON).

Gbenga Adebayo, ALTON’s Chairman, informed the press on Tuesday that the contentious issues causing the shutdown of MTN’s telecom masts in Kogi had been settled. “We have resolved the issues. Services will be fully restored on Wednesday,” he confirmed.

The conflict originated from allegations by the Kogi State Utility Infrastructure Management and Compliance Agency (KUIMCA) that MTN violated operational regulations and underreported the extent of its optic fibre network in the state. KUIMCA’s Director General, Taofeeq Isah, revealed that after a four-day verification, MTN was found to have a larger fibre network than declared. “I called them for a discussion where they complained of being overbilled concerning the area of the state covered by their optic fibre. I went with them for a verification exercise… and we found out they were even covering more areas than they claimed,” Isah said.

The disagreement led to a court-ordered shutdown of MTN’s facilities, frustrating subscribers and businesses for over a week. Additionally, the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service accused MTN of tax evasion and submitting irrelevant documents during compliance checks.

- Advertisement -

With the resolution reached, telecom services are expected to resume promptly, ending the communication blackout that affected millions in Kogi State.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Chidinma Ojukwu Alleges Police Coercion in False Statements During Ataga Murder Trial
Next Article MTN MTN Nigeria Spends N202.4bn on Capex in Q1 2025, Returns to N133.7bn Profit

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Police Reactivate Digital Tinted Glass Permit System, Give Motorists 30-Day Grace Period
News
Governor Alex Otti Dismisses Opposition Noise, Praises New Labour Party Defector
Politics
MTN
MTN Nigeria Spends N202.4bn on Capex in Q1 2025, Returns to N133.7bn Profit
Business Telcos Top stories
Chidinma Ojukwu Alleges Police Coercion in False Statements During Ataga Murder Trial
News
E-Money
EFCC Releases Lagos Socialite E-Money After Currency Abuse Probe
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like