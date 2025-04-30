News

Chidinma Ojukwu Alleges Police Coercion in False Statements During Ataga Murder Trial

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime defendant in the murder case of Super TV CEO Michael Usifo Ataga, testified on Tuesday that police intimidation forced her to fabricate statements.

Appearing before Justice Yetunde Adesanya at the Lagos High Court, she detailed how Investigating Police Officer Bamidele allegedly dictated false narratives, including claims about cannabis use and ATM withdrawals.

The former University of Lagos student recounted her June 2021 arrest, stating officers handcuffed her to a chair and slapped her when she resisted rewriting statements. “He gave me a short narration and warned me to comply if I loved my life,” she said, describing a scripted video confession and threats during her visit to the Commissioner of Police.

Chidinma emphasized that every detail about Ataga’s financial transactions and her alleged involvement in his death was falsified under duress.

The case, involving co-defendants Adedapo Quadri and Chioma Egbuchu, resumes on May 7, 2025.

