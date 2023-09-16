Mohbad’s Management Vows to Retrieve Unpaid Royalties from Marlian Music

In the wake of the tragic death of the young Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, his management has expressed its determination to continue the fight for his unpaid royalties, which were allegedly held by his former record label, Marlian Music.

A statement released on Mohbad’s official Instagram page on Sunday shed light on the ongoing legal battle and the desire to secure justice for the late artist.

“We appreciate the outpouring of love from the General Public following the passing of Mohbad,” the statement began.

“The circumstances surrounding his death are truly painful, and we are open to providing any cooperation necessary to the authorities to carry out any investigations.”

The statement emphasized that the primary focus at this moment is to ensure that Mohbad’s legacy lives on and that he is remembered for his strength and determination.

“Before his passing, Mohbad was in court to retrieve the majority of his songs and unpaid royalties, which were wrongfully held by Marlian Music,” the statement continued.

This revelation highlights the legal dispute that had been ongoing between the young artist and his former record label.

“We will continue the fight to retrieve his catalog and unpaid royalties so that through these, those he left behind, especially his son; Liam Imole, will be provided for,” the statement declared.

The management of Mohbad is appealing for support from the public and the music industry in their quest for justice and to secure the late artist’s rightful dues.

“We want #JusticeforMohbad, and we will appreciate all the support we can get in this fight to retrieve his catalog from Marlian Music, as this is the justice that Mohbad was working towards.”

The statement ended with a powerful affirmation: “Imole Lives On.”