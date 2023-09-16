I Have Not Met With Tinubu Since He Became President — Obasanjo

Olusegun Obasanjo, the former President of Nigeria, has refuted claims of a meeting between him and President Bola Tinubu at the 80th birthday reception of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

A viral social media clip had suggested that an encounter took place at the event, insinuating meeting between the two politicians.

Obasanjo dismissed the clip as “fake, disjointed, and sickening” and urged those seeking political alliances with Tinubu to seek them elsewhere, emphasizing that he was not pursuing any political engagements.

In a statement, Obasanjo clarified that the interaction was a light-hearted moment, and he was not seeking employment or collaboration with Tinubu.

The statement reads “One, I have not seen Bola Tinubu since he visited me in my house in Abeokuta, when he was campaigning. Secondly, I was at the church and NOT the reception for Alake’s 80th birthday reception.

“To put the content of the video in proper perspective, it happened that during Tinubu’s visit to his house last year, he met the former President playing his favorite traditional game (ayo) and he started the banter, jokingly telling the former President that, he was shocked to see him playing the Ayo game at that time of the day.

“Spontaneously, as he was getting up from his chair to welcome him and other accompanying visitors, Obasanjo responded: “when I don’t have job. If you are ready to give me job, I am ready to do it.

“Shortly after, Tinubu was heard praying for longevity on Obasanjo’s life, as they both walked into the sitting room with others. This is however contrary to the meaning the viral video is putting out as Obasanjo says, “I am not looking for work and I am not working with anyone as the fake news puts out. Those who are looking for people to work with Bola Tinubu should look outside Obasanjo.”