MohBad: Sammy Larry Now in Custody – Police

The Nigerian police have confirmed that Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, widely known as Sam Larry, is now in their custody.

This development comes as part of the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the untimely death of the young Nigerian singer, Mohbad, earlier this month.

In a statement released on Thursday night, the law enforcement agency revealed, “Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, aka Sam Larry, is now in our custody. He is currently assisting with an ongoing investigation.”

Sam Larry had been named as a person of interest in the investigation, which has garnered significant attention and raised questions about the treatment of artists within the Nigerian music industry.

He is known to be an associate of Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, who is also a person of interest in the case.

The investigation was triggered by the emergence of video footage following Mohbad’s death on September 12th, which documented a series of alleged abuses and maltreatment that the late artist had reportedly endured after leaving the Naira Marley-owned Marlian Records label.

Sam Larry had been out of the country since the videos started circulating online. However, late on Thursday, a video surfaced on social media showing him being escorted by three individuals from the airport.