Manchester United’s Antony to Resume Training Amid Ongoing Assault Investigation

Manchester United has announced that Brazilian winger Antony will resume training with the club, despite ongoing investigations into allegations of assault.

In a statement released on Friday, the Old Trafford club revealed that Antony will be available for selection while police inquiries into the assault allegations are ongoing.

The statement from Manchester United reads, “Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has co-operated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so. As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington and be available for selection while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.”

The club emphasized its condemnation of acts of violence and abuse, recognizing the importance of safeguarding all those involved in the situation. They also acknowledged the impact that such allegations have on survivors of abuse.

“As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse,” the statement concluded.

Antony, the Brazilian winger, has been in the spotlight in recent months following allegations of assault made by his former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavalin. Cavallin claimed that Antony threatened to kill her and attacked her with a glass.

The alleged incident was said to have occurred in a Manchester hotel room on January 15, during which Antony was accused of assaulting Cavallin with a headbutt, resulting in injuries that required medical treatment.

Antony has vehemently denied these allegations, stating that they are false. Subsequently, police in Manchester and São Paulo launched investigations into the matter.

Earlier this month, on September 10, Manchester United announced that Antony would not return to the club until he had cleared his name from the assault allegations against him.