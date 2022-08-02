Meta hosts creators to exclusive dinner in Lagos

Meta hosted creators in Lagos at an exclusive dinner aimed at celebrating their impact and creativity, as well as introducing them to the various technologies that are paving the road to the metaverse. Held at GAIA Africa club, this included a mix of content creators and technical creators who represent a variety of interests from Music, Comedy and Augmented Reality Specialists.

This followed a day where Meta showcased some of its tech, Avatars, Spark AR and digital collectables (NFTs), features that will be a big part of the metaverse experience. These creators spent the day co-creating and building ideas that would bring them closer to their diverse communities.

“We recognise Nigerian creators as trailblazers that express themselves, inspire others, and build communities and livelihoods, while connecting with their audiences. We are excited to bring these talented creators together to celebrate their achievements and work with them to build inclusive products for connected metaverse experiences,” said Kojo Boakye, Meta’s Director of Public Policy, Africa, Middle East and Turkey. “At Meta, we are committed to providing a new and immersive way for people to connect and we are excited about building inclusive products that achieve this in the metaverse.”

Creators that attended the exclusive dinner were:

● Mark Angel comedy, a scriptwriter and comic skit maker who produces the ‘Mark Angel’ Comedy.

● Josh2funny, a comedian and content creator, famous for making covers of popular songs.

● Ayomidate an actor, content creator and comedian, who is known well-known for his Instagram skits.

● Miss Techy, a female digital creator popularly known for her captivating VFX videos on Instagram.

● Frank Itom, a storyteller and creator, popular for his video editing illusions infused into lifestyle and entertaining content.

● Tolu Bally, an award winning fashion entrepreneur and celebrity stylist.

● Santi, a musician and visual artist.

Also in attendance at Meta’s showcase of its tech were Tenientertainer, an award-winning singer and songwriter, Ayrastarr, one of the leading female singers signed to Mavin Records and Nissi, a popular afrobeat singer and animator.

Other creators who attended the dinner are Anthony Azekwoh, Somi Nwandu, Shutabug, Miracle Otugo, Judith Okonkwo (Imisi3D), Tobi Odion and Hadeeart.