Lekki deep seaport to commence operations by end of 2022 as project reaches 95.65% completion

The management of the Lekki deep seaport has announced that the project is presently at 95.65 per cent to completion.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lekki deep seaport on Monday, August 1, 2022, via its Twitter handle.

The statement reads, “We are delighted to announce that the construction of Lekki Port is now at 95.65% completion. Our management, board of directors, shareholders, EPC Contractors and the project manager remain focused on our objective to complete construction by September 2022 and start port operations by the end of the year.

‘’The wait to behold a deep seaport with a container terminal operated with efficiency and world-class standards in Nigeria is almost over!’’

The Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL) was awarded a 45-year concession of the deep seaport by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis.