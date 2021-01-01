CelebritiesEntertainment

Mercy Aigbe shares stunning photos as she turns 43

Popular Yoruba actress and mother of two, Mercy Aigbe has shared stunning pictures asshe celebrates her 43rd birthday.

Mercy Aigbe is a Nollywood thespian, director and business woman, she’s best known for her Yoruba movies.

Her popular movies includes, Lagos real fake life, The screenplay, 200 million, Little drops of happiness among others.

She’s a lovely  mother to her two children, Michelle Aigbe and Juwon Gentry.

Sharing the photos, she captioned them

ANUNIMORIGBA

 

Father to you be all the Glory, Honor and Adoration!

 

Glowing in God’s Unending Grace, Chapter 43”

 

 

