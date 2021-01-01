COVID-19: For every vaccine discovered, a new variant of the virus will be discovered – Pastor Enoch Adeboye

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has revealed that, for every COVID-19 vaccine found, a new variant of the virus will be found.

The Daddy G.O made this announcement during the church’s Virtual crossover on 1st January, 2021.

Since after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many pharmaceutical companies have been working on finding vaccine, but new strains of the are found everyday as new vaccines are introduced.

Pastor Adeboye said this will not end until the mighty ones accept that all power is unto the Lord.

In his words,

Some of the things that happened in 2020 will spill over into 2021.

“The world as a whole can only come out of the wounds when they admit the following;

“That it is the Most High that rules in the affairs of men not science. Daniel 4:25.

“That it is God that gives wisdom to the wise. Daniel 2:20-21.

“That God can reduce the so called wisdom of man to foolishness. 1 Corinthians 1:19-20. 4).

“That for every vaccine discovered, there is already a variant in the making. This will continue until the high and mighty admit that safety is of the Lord. Proverbs 21:31.

“God says He will begin to deal with nations on individual basis so that in any nation, if God’s people will humble themselves and pray, He will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7:14.”

Prophesying about Nigeria, the cleric said, “God wants us in Nigeria to know that only God can lift a siege. 2 Kings 7:1-end.

“The humble who put their trust in God will see the end of the siege. James 4:6.”