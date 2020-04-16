Menegian Saro-Wiwa dies of coronavirus complications

Menegian Saro-Wiwa, one of the children of late Ogoni environmental activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, has passed away after suffering from coronavirus complications.

His sister, Noo Saro-Wiwa made this announcement on Thursday through her official Facebook page.

She posted: “We said goodbye to my brother, Gian; on Monday, he had COVID-19 combined with underlying health conditions. Gian was the smartest and most talented out of all of us.

“A champion sprinter at school, a poet, an artist, budding engineer, a self-taught guitarist and pianist. But mental health issues limited his life from age 16 onward.

“I took this photo of him a few months ago before he was hospitalised. We were singing Hysteria by Def Leppard, a song we both love. Although the side-effects of medication altered his athletic physique, this photo still captures Gian’s essence: a kind and beautiful soul, always wanting the best for his family, always praying for our future success while being eternally optimistic about his own.

“And, of course, always loving his music. He leaves a wonderful son, Louis.”

Menegian was 50 at the time of his death.