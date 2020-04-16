Coronavirus: Lagos discharge 5 patients after recovery

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

The Lagos State Government has discharged five patients after testing negative twice to coronavirus.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this announcement through his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Dear Lagosians, today, 5 more patients; 3 females and 2 males, have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital to reunite with the society.

“They were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“This brings to 90, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.”