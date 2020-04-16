News
Coronavirus: Lagos discharge 5 patients after recovery
The Lagos State Government has discharged five patients after testing negative twice to coronavirus.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this announcement through his official Twitter handle on Thursday.
Sanwo-Olu said: “Dear Lagosians, today, 5 more patients; 3 females and 2 males, have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital to reunite with the society.
“They were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.
“This brings to 90, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.”
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
407
Deaths
12
Recovered
128
Active
267
Last updated: April 16, 2020 - 7:56 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/