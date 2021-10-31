Meet Suleiman Mohammed, the 25-year-old who emerged as PDP national youth leader

Prince Mohammed Kadade Suleiman, a 25-year-old from Kaduna state, has emerged as the national youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okay.ng understands that Suleiman defeated Usman Elkudan with 3,072 votes at the just concluded PDP national convention held in Abuja.

Elkudan failed to clinch the position after polling 219 votes.

