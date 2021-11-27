Matawalle announces lifting of ban on telecommunication services in Zamfara

Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has announced that the lifting of the ban on telecommunications services in the state.

The governor made this disclosure on Saturday at an event in Gusau, the state capital.

According to Matawalle, telecommunications services should be restored on Monday.

He said: “I want to announce today (Saturday) that we have taken a decision to lift the ban on telecommunications in the state.

“God’s Willing, as from next Monday we shall have that effected.”