Massive turnout for P-Square as they perform together in Sierra Leone [Video]

Massive turnout for P-Square as they perform together in Sierra Leone [Video]

The P-Square brothers, Paul and Peter Okoye, are finally back after they performed together with a massive turnout from fans in Sierra Leone.

It can be recalled that the duo went separate ways five years ago after a beef that led to them flaunting their individual labels.

However, on Wednesday a video of the Okoye brothers, as they are also called, showed them embracing each other to end their five years feud.

On Saturday, the duo shared a video of their performance in Sierra Leone with a full stadium.