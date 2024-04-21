Manchester United Secure FA Cup Final Berth After Thrilling Victory Over Coventry

Manchester United clinched a spot in the final of the English FA Cup after a nail-biting encounter against Coventry on Sunday, setting up a showdown against city rivals Manchester City.

In a match filled with drama and excitement, Coventry, aiming to become the first lower league club since Cardiff in 2008 to reach the final, put up a spirited performance against the Red Devils. Despite trailing 3-0 after 70 minutes, Coventry mounted a remarkable comeback, forcing the game into extra time with three late goals.

Goals from Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire, and Bruno Fernandes initially put United in a commanding position. However, Ellis Simms and Callum O’Hare’s strikes, followed by a stoppage-time penalty converted by Haji Wright, leveled the scoreline, stunning the Old Trafford faithful.

With both teams unable to find a winner in extra time, the match was decided by a tense penalty shootout. United emerged victorious, winning the shootout 4-2, with goalkeeper Bradley Collins making crucial saves and Rasmus Hojlund scoring the decisive spot-kick.

The victory propels Manchester United into the final of the FA Cup, where they will face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. It sets the stage for a highly anticipated clash between the two Manchester giants, reminiscent of last season’s final, which City won.