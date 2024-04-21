Lagos LG Chairman Has Achieved More Than Obi – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has sparked controversy by claiming that the Chairman of Eti-Osa Local Government Area in Lagos State has achieved more in governance than former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi.

Omokri made this statement during an interview on the ‘Mic On Podcast’ program, asserting that the local government chairman has built at least three schools, whereas Obi did not start, complete, and inaugurate any schools during his eight years as governor.

Omokri challenged Obi’s supporters, known as ‘Obidients,’ to name a school built by Obi during his tenure, offering a $10,000 reward. He also downplayed Obi’s infrastructural development achievements, stating that they pale in comparison to those of former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and President Bola Tinubu.

Omokri revealed that he had previously advised Obi to run as a running mate to Atiku Abubakar, which would have paved the way for Obi to become president after Atiku’s tenure. However, Obi did not heed this advice and instead contested the presidency in the 2023 election as the Labour Party’s candidate, ultimately losing to Tinubu.

Omokri dismissed claims that he is not qualified to comment on Nigeria’s economic challenges, stating that he is an employer of labour in Nigeria and has a vested interest in the country’s well-being.