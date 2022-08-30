Sports

Manchester United complete signing of Ajax Winger, Antony

Antony Matheus dos Santos has been unveiled as a new player at Manchester United.

The 22-year-old singned a permanent deal with the Red Devils worth €95m, plus €5m in add-ons.

Okay.ng reports that the Brazilian had flown to Carrington in a bid to undergo a medical check-up.

Antony has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and two goals and two assists in nine senior appearances for his country team, Brazil.

He is a two-time winner of the Netherlands Eredivisie title, and a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Antony will now be the fifth signing for United this season. The team had signed Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, Lisandro Martinéz also from Ajax, Christian Eriksen from Brentford, and most recently, Casemiro from Real Madrid.

