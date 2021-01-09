Man to receive 10 strokes of cane and pay N10,000 for abusing drugs in Kano

A man in Kano state has been nabbed by police officers for illegally using drugs and is set to received 10 hot strokes of cane together with a fine of 10,000 naira.

The man identified as Umar Yahaya is to be flogged 12 strokes of cane and also pay a fine of N10,000 for dealing in hard drugs.

Umar was nabbed on December 31, 2020 at about 7pm by a team of police officers attached to Fagge Local government Division of Kano. The suspect was in possession of 13 rubber solutions and two bottles of ‘suck and die’ popularly known as ”Saka days” which is an intoxicant popular among thugs.

Umar, a resident of Fagge Quarters of Kano metropolis who was convicted on two-count charge of public disturbances and possession of ‘rubber solution and ‘suck and die’, had pleaded guilty to the charges without wasting time.

Magistrate Farouk Ibrahim the judge in charge of the case has convicted the defendant and pronounced a sentence of one month in jail or the option of a fine of N10,000 and together with 12 strokes of cane.