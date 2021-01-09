COVID-19: Governor’s to receive vaccine on live TV – Fayemi Kayode

The governor of Ekiti state and the chairman of governor’s forum, Dr. Fayemi Kayode has revealed that the Nigerian governors will receive the Offer COVID-19 vaccine on live TV.

The governor said this is because they’ll like to prove to the citizens that the vaccine are harmless and they would work.

The governor said this when asked if governors will also take vaccines on live TV, he answered,

“Absolutely. We too will like to demonstrate to our citizens that we believe that vaccines would work,”

“Don’t forget, we have a lot of experience on this. Governors Forum managed the polio vaccines administration in the country and we have garnered a lot of experience,” said Fayemi, the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum.

Recall that, earlier this week, the presidential task force revealed that the president, Muhammadu Buhari, the Vice president, Yemi Osibanjo and other prominent Nigerians will be the first to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it arrives in Nigeria.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, ex-Vice president and former presidential candidate has become the first known Nigerian to take the COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai, UAE.