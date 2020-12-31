Man sets himself ablaze in a Garden in Plateau

A man identified as Muhammad has set himself ablaze in a Government garden in Plateau state.

Reports had it that, the man arrived at the spot around 7:30AM and sat for about 30 minutes, later he brought out petrol, poured it on himself and set himself ablaze.

A source revealed that,

“There were no many people around during the incident and before we realized what was going on, the fire had already dominated the body and there was no water to put off the fire.

“The available sachet water around was not enough to put off the fire.”

The relatives of the deceased including his parents later came to the spot crying. Sources had it that, Muhammad had a feud with his father.

He was immediately rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead.