BBNAIJA: Fans Spoil Nengi with Gifts ahead of her 23rd Birthday

Housemate of the big brother naija season five, Nengi Rebecca Hampson has been spoiled with gifts in advance to her 23rd birthday which is holding tomorrow.

Taking to her instastory, Nengi shares photos of the goodies she received from her fans and thanked them for the goods.

She also thanked a group of fans that came with a saxophonist to warm her up ahead of the big celebration.

Nengi Rebecca Hampson is the second runner up of the big brother naija season five, she’s best known for her love relationship with Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu (OZO) in the house.