Makinde emerges as PDP governors’ forum chairman

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has been elected as the new Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum.

Okay.ng understands that Makinde emerged as the new chairman after Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State resigned from the position on Thursday at the ongoing National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

A total of 397 members of the NEC including past national chairmen of the party, the immediate past Vice President of the country, Namadi Sambo, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, among others were accredited for the meeting.

They also at the meeting voted in support of Ayu to continue as the chairman of the party.