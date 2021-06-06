Losing a loved one is never easy – TB Joshua’s wife speaks on husband’s death

The wife of the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Temitope Balogun Joshua, aka, TB Joshua, Evelyn Joshua, has finally spoken after the death of her husband.

Okay.ng had in the wee hours of Sunday reported the death of TB Joshua, who passed away on Saturday after a church programme.

In reaction to several condolences pouring out from Nigerians, Evelyn through her Twitter handle @Mama_Evelyn said: “Losing a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen.

“It is always heart-breaking. Grief can wreak havoc on our overall well-being. That’s why it’s important to stay rooted to the Almighty. Only He can lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times. Seek refuge in him.”